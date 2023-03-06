Top 10 eating habits of Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and Bollywood divas

There are many Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and many more whose eating habits are very peculiar, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

To start off her morning, Priyanka loves to begin the same by drinking a glass of fresh coconut water.

Rakul Preet Singh

She loves to eat green leafy vegetables which boosts up her metabolism.

Nargis Fakhri

The actress loves to include protein in her diet which keeps her full for a longer time.

Yami Gautam

The star believes in the concept of never skipping her meals.

Shilpa Shetty

She loves to indulge in cheat meals and also advocates about the importance of the same.

Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra star begins her mornings with a cup of lemon water.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress loves to eat croissant when hungry and even her son Taimur loves the same.

Janhvi Kapoor

The birthday girl loves to eat fruits which keeps her calm and controls her hunger.

Preity Zinta

The actress loves to eat organic food which has a lot of nutrients and antioxidants.

