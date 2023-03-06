Top 10 eating habits of Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and Bollywood divas

There are many Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and many more whose eating habits are very peculiar, check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023
To start off her morning, Priyanka loves to begin the same by drinking a glass of fresh coconut water.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She loves to eat green leafy vegetables which boosts up her metabolism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to include protein in her diet which keeps her full for a longer time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star believes in the concept of never skipping her meals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star believes in the concept of never skipping her meals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She loves to indulge in cheat meals and also advocates about the importance of the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Brahmastra star begins her mornings with a cup of lemon water.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to eat croissant when hungry and even her son Taimur loves the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The birthday girl loves to eat fruits which keeps her calm and controls her hunger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to eat organic food which has a lot of nutrients and antioxidants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!