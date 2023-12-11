Top 10 edge-of-the-seat Malayalam crime thrillers on OTT that will leave you shocked
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Kannur Squad is the latest addition to Malayalam crime thrillers. Starring Mammootty, it is about a team of police officers taking on criminal gangs. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Kurup starring Dulquer Salmaan narrates the story of a longest wanted fugitive Sukumara Kurup. The movie is on Netflix.
Pada on Amazon Prime Video is about four men holding collector as a hostage in order to appose a controversial bill that violates the rights of tribals.
Salute on SonyLiv is about S.I Aravind Karunakaran, a police officer, who is haunted by memories of an old case.
Cold Case on Aha TV is about a police officer who is tasked to solve the mystery behind a skull and a journalist who is haunted by a spirit.
Memories is about a police officer who is tasked to solve a serial murder case after his family is killed in similar pattern. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Puthiya Niyamam stars Nayanthara, Mammootty and more. It is about a Kathakali artist seeking revenge on neighbour who raped her. It is on Zee5.
Irul on Netflix starring Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and more is dark, edgy and will leave you shocked. It is about a couple taking a trip only to be trapped by a weird man.
Fahadh Faasil's Malik is all about corruption, oppression and more. It is on Amazon Prime Video and Aha TV.
Drishyam - the Malayalam version starring Mohalal is on Disney+Hotstar. It is one of the most gripping crime thrillers.
Jana Gana Mana on Netflix stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Aravind. The mystery behind the brutal murder of a professor will leave you stunned.
