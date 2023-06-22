TOP 10 Ent News: Honey Singh, Adipurush and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Satyprem Ki Katha's 4th song Sun Sajni was released. Fans loved Kartik-Kiara's jodi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In other news, Kartik and Kiara's film's makers are planning to remake Pasoori. Pakistani fans are upset.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush makers have changed the dialogue from the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers also slashed the ticket prices for the 22nd and 23rd of June to boost box office business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Bhatt reveals Alia has to reshoot some of the scenes of Heart of Stone as it did not come out well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Lahri has pinned hopes on Kangana starrer Sita. The actress thanked him for his words.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Honey Singh has got a death threat from Goldy Brar, the prime accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Deol was invited to Karan's wedding but skipped it but wished Karan and Drisha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mukesh Khanna lashes out at Manoj Muntashir, Om Raut and Adipurush.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush announced Tere Ishk Mein with Aanand L Rai on 10 years of Raanjhanaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah-Vijay Varma and more celebs starrer Lust Stories 2 trailer was released and it won hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan may be called in to give statements in the Sameer Wankhede case, states ETimes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
