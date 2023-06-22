TOP 10 Ent News: Honey Singh, Adipurush and more  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Satyprem Ki Katha's 4th song Sun Sajni was released. Fans loved Kartik-Kiara's jodi.

In other news, Kartik and Kiara's film's makers are planning to remake Pasoori. Pakistani fans are upset. 

Adipurush makers have changed the dialogue from the movie. 

The makers also slashed the ticket prices for the 22nd and 23rd of June to boost box office business. 

Mahesh Bhatt reveals Alia has to reshoot some of the scenes of Heart of Stone as it did not come out well. 

Sunil Lahri has pinned hopes on Kangana starrer Sita. The actress thanked him for his words. 

Honey Singh has got a death threat from Goldy Brar, the prime accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. 

Esha Deol was invited to Karan's wedding but skipped it but wished Karan and Drisha. 

Mukesh Khanna lashes out at Manoj Muntashir, Om Raut and Adipurush.

Dhanush announced Tere Ishk Mein with Aanand L Rai on 10 years of Raanjhanaa. 

Tamannaah-Vijay Varma and more celebs starrer Lust Stories 2 trailer was released and it won hearts. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan may be called in to give statements in the Sameer Wankhede case, states ETimes. 

