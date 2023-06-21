TOP 10 Ent News: Ram Charan, RARKPK and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna allegedly fired her manager for duping her. But soon reports surfaced refuting the buzz.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika wraps up Animal, praises Ranbir and begins shooting for Pushpa 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Deol-Drisha Acharaya's with the complete family went viral.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A picture from the hospital went viral claiming to be the RRR star's daughter but his digital manager refused the claims.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher has promised to teach, mentor and launch late Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Lahiri criticised Adipurush saying 'Different dikhane ke naam pe satyanash kar diya'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prem Sagar slammed Manoj Munatshir for dialogues saying they misjudged the younger generation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin calls the younger generation nalli; says they don't know a thing about romance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani teaser is all about a visual extravaganza, romance and also a story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Muntashir's comment about Lord Hanuman not being a God but a devotee met which fresh onslaught of criticisms.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar says box office numbers do affect him and he feels lucky to be able to move on so quickly from failures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 15 best Arijit songs on World Music Day
Find Out More