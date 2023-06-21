TOP 10 Ent News: Ram Charan, RARKPK and more

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna allegedly fired her manager for duping her. But soon reports surfaced refuting the buzz. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika wraps up Animal, praises Ranbir and begins shooting for Pushpa 2. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharaya's with the complete family went viral.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A picture from the hospital went viral claiming to be the RRR star's daughter but his digital manager refused the claims.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupam Kher has promised to teach, mentor and launch late Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunil Lahiri criticised Adipurush saying 'Different dikhane ke naam pe satyanash kar diya'. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Sagar slammed Manoj Munatshir for dialogues saying they misjudged the younger generation. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin calls the younger generation nalli; says they don't know a thing about romance. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani teaser is all about a visual extravaganza, romance and also a story. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Muntashir's comment about Lord Hanuman not being a God but a devotee met which fresh onslaught of criticisms. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar says box office numbers do affect him and he feels lucky to be able to move on so quickly from failures. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

