TOP 10 Ent News: Kangana Ranaut, Jawan and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Farhan Akhtar will work with Aamir Khan in the Campeones remake before Jee Le Zaraa.
Rashmika Mandanna was spotted having meal with Vijay Deverdakona and his family. It sparked wedding rumours again.
Tamannaah loves Vijay's chameleon side while Vijay admires her consistent performances.
Vijay does not like Tamannaah being a gym freak while Tamannaah feels Vijay is Calmness ki Murat.
Pooja Hegde has been replaced by Rashmika Madanna in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, as per reports.
Kangana was asked to move on after Tiku Weds Sheru included a dialogue on Hrithik Roshan.
Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat reminds fans of Agatha Christie books and Knives Out.
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan will have superlative VFX and Red Chillies is going to look after it.
The budget of the movie is said to be Rs 200-250 crores.
Bawaal will premiere at Eiffel Tower. It is the first Indian film to do so.
Kriti Sanon's mother's cryptic post grabs attention.
After Manoj Munatshir, Om Raut gets police protection.
Nepal court has lifted the ban from Adipurush but the mayor intends to disobey the court's order.
