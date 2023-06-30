TOP 10 Ent News: Lust Stories 2, Gadar 2 make headlines

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

Mrunal Thakur's intimate scene went viral and was thought to be from Lust Stories 2 but turned out to be from Ghost Stories. 

Rhea Chakraborty broke down upon hearing a Roadies contestant getting bullied. She gave her strength by sharing her own story.

Dharmendra Deol shared a cryptic note about not talking to Hema Malini and family. 

Esha Deol shared a picture with him and asked him to cheer up as she loves him unconditionally. 

Ashoke Pandit was shocked that the Censor Board refused to give a certificate to the trailer of 72 Hoorain. He has demanded a probe.

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2 is releasing around Ganesh Chaturthi. 

Lust Stories 2 was released and while people found it steamy, they also found it boring. 

Sunil Lahri feels Ranbir will be good as Ram but is not sure about Alia. 

Vijay said he 'must have' when asked about engaging in a physical relationship on the first date but Tamannaah denied.

Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick defends the movie saying it was a need to show Gods cooler than superheroes. 

As per reports, Satyaprem Ki Katha minted about Rs 2 crores on day 1. 

Gadar 2 song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was released and it won hearts.

