TOP 10 Ent News: Lust Stories 2, Gadar 2 make headlines
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023
Mrunal Thakur's intimate scene went viral and was thought to be from Lust Stories 2 but turned out to be from Ghost Stories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea Chakraborty broke down upon hearing a Roadies contestant getting bullied. She gave her strength by sharing her own story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra Deol shared a cryptic note about not talking to Hema Malini and family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Deol shared a picture with him and asked him to cheer up as she loves him unconditionally.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashoke Pandit was shocked that the Censor Board refused to give a certificate to the trailer of 72 Hoorain. He has demanded a probe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2 is releasing around Ganesh Chaturthi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lust Stories 2 was released and while people found it steamy, they also found it boring.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Lahri feels Ranbir will be good as Ram but is not sure about Alia.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay said he 'must have' when asked about engaging in a physical relationship on the first date but Tamannaah denied.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick defends the movie saying it was a need to show Gods cooler than superheroes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Satyaprem Ki Katha minted about Rs 2 crores on day 1.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was released and it won hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 TV News: Gauahar Khan, Sumbul Touqeer grab eyeballs with their Eid Al Adha 2023 posts
Find Out More