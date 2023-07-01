TOP 10 Ent News: Housefull 5, Ramayan make headlines 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's music rights have been sold to T'Series for Rs 36 crores.

Bawaal is not the typical commercial entertainer starring Janhvi, Varun and Sajid has done a good deal with Amazon Prime. Hence, Bawaal is not releasing theatrically.

Aditya Roy Kapur said that his character Rahul cannot come back from the dead for Aashiqui 3 and wished Kartik Aaryan and the team the best. 

Housefull 5 will release on Diwali 2024. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh. The rest of the deets are under wraps. 

Chiranjeevi reveals Mega Princess, Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter is named Klin Kaara Konidela. 

Sharman Joshi shares that Rajkumar Hirani is keen on making the 3 Idiots sequel.

However, he (Hirani) rejects the idea after the initial stages as he does not want to disappoint the audience.

Kiara Advani expressed gratitude for all the love pouring in on Satyaprem Ki Katha and her character. 

Nitesh Tiwari and the team are being very cautious about Ramayan with Ranbir and Alia as they do not wish to make another Adipurush. 

Priyamani is not okay with kissing on-screen or going bold as she is answerable to her husband.

The actress shares she does not want her family to cringe while watching her on-screen. She says it's her personal choice. 

Ameesha Patel gave a spoiler about Sakina's character from Gadar 2 and fans slammed her. 

