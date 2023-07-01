TOP 10 Ent News: Housefull 5, Ramayan make headlines
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 30, 2023
As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan's music rights have been sold to T'Series for Rs 36 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bawaal is not the typical commercial entertainer starring Janhvi, Varun and Sajid has done a good deal with Amazon Prime. Hence, Bawaal is not releasing theatrically.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur said that his character Rahul cannot come back from the dead for Aashiqui 3 and wished Kartik Aaryan and the team the best.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Housefull 5 will release on Diwali 2024. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh. The rest of the deets are under wraps.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi reveals Mega Princess, Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter is named Klin Kaara Konidela.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sharman Joshi shares that Rajkumar Hirani is keen on making the 3 Idiots sequel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, he (Hirani) rejects the idea after the initial stages as he does not want to disappoint the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani expressed gratitude for all the love pouring in on Satyaprem Ki Katha and her character.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh Tiwari and the team are being very cautious about Ramayan with Ranbir and Alia as they do not wish to make another Adipurush.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyamani is not okay with kissing on-screen or going bold as she is answerable to her husband.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress shares she does not want her family to cringe while watching her on-screen. She says it's her personal choice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel gave a spoiler about Sakina's character from Gadar 2 and fans slammed her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Naagin actress Chahat Pandey joins AAP: All you need to know about her
Find Out More