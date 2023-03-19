Top 10 Ent News: Salman Khan threatened via email, Abdu Rozik on rift with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and more

Salman Khan, Abdu Rozik, Ram Charan and more - Meet the newsmakers of the day.

Nikita Thakkar

Mar 19, 2023

Salman Khan

As per news agency ANI, security has been beefed up outside Salman Khan's residence after he allegedly received threatening emails.

Abdu Rozik vs MC Stan

A video of Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu has gone viral in which he slams winner MC Stan for spreading lies.

Swara Bhasker

A video of Swara Bhasker crying at her vidaari from wedding got fans emotional.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora opened up on marriage plans and stated that she and Arjun Kapoor are currently enjoying pre-honeymoon phase.

Sonam Kapoor

Anand Ahuja penned a heartfelt note for wifey Sonam Kapoor calling her a full-time mom on Mother's Day.

Ram Charan

After the big Oscars 2023 win, Ram Charan has resumed the shoot of RC15. He received a warm welcome as Prabhudeva and team danced on Naatu Naatu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute picture of Jeh from their trip to Masai Mara and called him 'ladies man'.

Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni extended an apology after she received backlash for calling Indian women 'lazy'.

Allu Arjun

Pushpa star remained in headlines today for blocking and unblocking Varudu co-star Bhanushree Mehra on Twitter.

Aly Goni

Aly Goni tweeted that he will be performing his first roza in Mecca along with childhood friend Asim Riaz.

