TOP Ent News today: Shah Rukh Khan, Animal, Ileana D'Cruz and more 

Shah Rukh Khan joined fans in celebrating the world TV premiere of Pathaan, Animal going ahead with release despite the clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Ileana shares pic with beau and more newsmakers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023
Shahid said if something is relevant, he absorbs it but if it is said in over-smartness, he respectfully ignores it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Shahid has reduced his fees for Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews's film. He reportedly got Rs 40 crore for Bloody Daddy and for Andrews' film, he is charging Rs 25 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anand Ahuja gave a glimpse into Sonam Kapoor's birthday also featuring Vayu KapoorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is going ahead with Animal's release on 11th August. A pre-teaser will be released on 11th June at 11:11 am.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And thus, Animal is clashing with Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol's Instagram hiatus was a publicity stunt for the upcoming web series The Trial for which she got flak from her fans!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan joined his fans outside Mannat in celebrating the world Tv premiere of Pathaan. His fans created a record of most people doing the SRK pose outside his residence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Sita gives her Choodamani and not her bangle to Lord Hanuman as her identification, as shown in Kriti Sanon-Prabhas starrer Adipurush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South actress Kasthuri Shankar claims that Prabhas' Lord Ram looks more like Karna due to the mustache. Prabhas' fans came to his defence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol revealed that while releasing Gadar the distributors refused to release the film stating that it is a Punjabi film and should be dubbed in Hindi. It was released despite the notion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture of her beau and also penned a heartfelt pregnancy note talking about her good and bad days. Ileana thanked her BF for being by her side.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan will now buy 1000 tickets for underprivileged kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut called Ranbir a skinny white rat amidst rumours of him playing Lord Ram in Bollywood's Ramayan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!