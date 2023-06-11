TOP Ent News today: Shah Rukh Khan, Animal, Ileana D'Cruz and more 

Shah Rukh Khan joined fans in celebrating the world TV premiere of Pathaan, Animal going ahead with release despite the clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Ileana shares pic with beau and more newsmakers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2023

Shahid Kapoor on being called John Wick

Shahid said if something is relevant, he absorbs it but if it is said in over-smartness, he respectfully ignores it. 

Shahid reduces fees 

As per reports, Shahid has reduced his fees for Malayalam director Rosshan Andrews's film. He reportedly got Rs 40 crore for Bloody Daddy and for Andrews' film, he is charging Rs 25 crore. 

Sonam's birthday 

Anand Ahuja gave a glimpse into Sonam Kapoor's birthday also featuring Vayu Kapoor 

Animal update 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is going ahead with Animal's release on 11th August. A pre-teaser will be released on 11th June at 11:11 am. 

Animal clash 

And thus, Animal is clashing with Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar. 

Kajol faces flak 

Kajol's Instagram hiatus was a publicity stunt for the upcoming web series The Trial for which she got flak from her fans! 

Shah Rukh joins fans 

Shah Rukh Khan joined his fans outside Mannat in celebrating the world Tv premiere of Pathaan. His fans created a record of most people doing the SRK pose outside his residence. 

Adipurush mistake 

As per reports, Sita gives her Choodamani and not her bangle to Lord Hanuman as her identification, as shown in Kriti Sanon-Prabhas starrer Adipurush. 

Prabhas gets flak 

South actress Kasthuri Shankar claims that Prabhas' Lord Ram looks more like Karna due to the mustache. Prabhas' fans came to his defence. 

Gadar moments

Sunny Deol revealed that while releasing Gadar the distributors refused to release the film stating that it is a Punjabi film and should be dubbed in Hindi. It was released despite the notion. 

Ileana introduces BF 

Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture of her beau and also penned a heartfelt pregnancy note talking about her good and bad days. Ileana thanked her BF for being by her side. 

Adipurush craze 

After Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan will now buy 1000 tickets for underprivileged kids.

Kangana on RK

Kangana Ranaut called Ranbir a skinny white rat amidst rumours of him playing Lord Ram in Bollywood's Ramayan. 

