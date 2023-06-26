Top 10 Ent News Today: Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan film, Hema Malini's confession of pregnancy and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan would be seen in a Siddharth Anand film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora penned a sweet post for BF Arjun Kapoor on his 38th birthday.

Hema Malini in her biography reportedly wrote that she met Dharmendra's late mother Satwant Kaur met her when she was already pregnant.

South star Prithviraj Sukumar reportedly got injured on sets of his next.

Hrithik Roshan piqued fans' excitement for Fighter by sharing a teaser image.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's version of Pasoori Nu from Satyaprem Ki Katha got a mixed reaction from fans.

Ayesha Singh's fans trended 'Ayesha lives as Sai' on Twitter as the actress is going to quit the show.

Kamal Haasan has joined Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and others on Project K.

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja took son Vayu to Lords Stadium. Pictures went viral.

Shoaib Ibrahim shared a happy picture of Dipika Kakar from the hospital.

The makers of The Kerala Story are finding it difficult to strike a good OTT deal.

