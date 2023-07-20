TOP 10 Ent News, Prabhas' Project K first look, Varun Dhawan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Raj Kundra is reportedly making a film on his arrest in the pornography case which will narrate his ordeal and the trying times of the family.
As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan was to play Alahuddin Khilji but Deepika Padukone put her foot down.
Ranveer Singh had walked out after which SLB went to SRK. But Ranveer returned and everything fell into place.
Churni Ganguly says nepotism does not apply to Alia as she has proved her mettle as an actress with each film.
Prabhas' first look from Project K was revealed today. However, fans were mighty disappointed with it.
It was even compared with Adipurush which was a huge disappointment.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are going to take a big step together, that is, they will sign brand endorsements together, strengthening their bond.
Neetu Kapoor's post on family went viral amidst Kangana Ranaut's jibe at Ranbir and Alia.
Varun Dhawan playfully bit Janhvi's ears during a video shoot. Netizens found it creepy.
Tajdar Amrohi says that he will apologise to Kriti Sanon if his words hurt her. But asked her to not be a part of the film for her own sake. He has not taken any action against anyone.
Deepika Padukone is reportedly going to skip San Diego Comic-Con as she is a member of SAG-AFTRA.
Amidst CBFC refusing to certify OMG 2 and the alleged controversial theme, Pankaj Tripathi says that the truth will be out once the film releases.
