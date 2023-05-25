TOP 10 Ent News: Aamir-Fatima, Shahid Kapoor and more

From Shahid Kapoor kicking butts in the Bloody Daddy trailer to Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's video playing together going viral and more ENT newsmakers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023
Kangana Ranaut visited Haridwar and Kedarnath during her spiritual trip. She shared moments from her trip online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani shared a picture of her vacation with Sidharth Malhotra and asks to be taken back for vacation already.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah Sharma's contact deets were leaked online. The hacker threatened Adah to leak her number online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress' fans urged Cyber Cell to take action.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gulshan Devaiah differed from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's claim of depression being an urban concept.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor is here to rule your screens with Bloody Daddy and how! Fans are looking forward to this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar might reunite for Sky Force.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh is reportedly going to make a cameo in the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh playing pickleball went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens online had a shocking reaction with people questioning their relationship status.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Back in 2003 when PC was shooting for a movie in which she had to seduce a guy, the actress wore layers of clothes but the filmmaker opposed it saying that her underwear needs to be seen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in Dubai where he spent time with his family and kids. He even celebrated his son, Yaani's birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!