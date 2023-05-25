TOP 10 Ent News: Aamir-Fatima, Shahid Kapoor and more

From Shahid Kapoor kicking butts in the Bloody Daddy trailer to Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's video playing together going viral and more ENT newsmakers.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Kangana Ranaut's spiritualism 

Kangana Ranaut visited Haridwar and Kedarnath during her spiritual trip. She shared moments from her trip online. 

Kiara-Sid 

Kiara Advani shared a picture of her vacation with Sidharth Malhotra and asks to be taken back for vacation already. 

The Kerala Story aftermath 

Adah Sharma's contact deets were leaked online. The hacker threatened Adah to leak her number online.

Adah's fans to the rescue 

The actress' fans urged Cyber Cell to take action. 

Debate on depression 

Gulshan Devaiah differed from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's claim of depression being an urban concept. 

Bloody Daddy 

Shahid Kapoor is here to rule your screens with Bloody Daddy and how! Fans are looking forward to this one. 

Reunion on cards

If reports are anything to go by, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar might reunite for Sky Force.

Pushpa 2

Ranveer Singh is reportedly going to make a cameo in the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer. 

Aamir-Fatima raise brows

A video of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh playing pickleball went viral. 

Aamir-Fatima video 

Netizens online had a shocking reaction with people questioning their relationship status. 

Priyanka's dehumanizing moment 

Back in 2003 when PC was shooting for a movie in which she had to seduce a guy, the actress wore layers of clothes but the filmmaker opposed it saying that her underwear needs to be seen. 

Happy times 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in Dubai where he spent time with his family and kids. He even celebrated his son, Yaani's birthday. 

