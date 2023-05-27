TOP 10 ENT News: Anushka at Cannes, Vicky-Salman and more 

Anushka Sharma makes an amazing red carpet debut at Cannes, Vicky Kaushal-Salman Khan's interaction at IIFA 2023 and more: Meet newsmakers.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Sara-Shubman split? 

Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram leading to their split rumours. 

Rajoshi Vidyarthi breaks silence 

Rajoshi aka Piloo says that Ashish did not cheat on her and they got divorced in 2022. She will continue using his surname. 

Ashish Vidyarthi opens up 

Ashish Vidyarthi says that he and Rupali at 57 and 50 respectively and have found companionship and love and asks for continuous love and support. 

Anushka Sharma at Cannes 

Anushka Sharma bowled everyone over with her Cannes red carpet debut in Richard Quinn and Chopard. 

Stunning beauty with other beauties  

Anushka was there with Andie MacDowell, Eva Longoria and Renata Notni as the brand ambassador of L'Oreal. 

Gadar Trailer release 

22 years ago Gadar was released. And the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri starrer is re-releasing in cinemas on 9th June. The trailer was released today and fans became nostalgic. 

Nawaz on The Kerala Story 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashed out at the reports stating he was supporting the ban of The Kerala Story. The actor lashed out in a tweet asking everyone to stop spreading false news and stop banning films.  

Aishwarya skips IIFA 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won't attend IIFA this year which will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan. The actress will be here in Mumbai as Aaradhya's school begins. 

Kangana lashes out at youngsters 

Kangana Ranaut lashed out at youngsters who visited the temple in shorts and co-ord sets. The actress recalled not being allowed inside the Vatican for improper dressing. The actress demands a strict dress code. 

The three Khans' reunion 

As per reports, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had a reunion which went on till 4 am in the morning. Salman and SRK convinced Aamir to shorten his break while Aamir expressed that the two Khans need to take it easy and slowly. 

Vicky-Salman at IIFA 

Vicky Kaushal was pushed out of the way by Salman Khan's security guards during the IIFA event. Even Salman seemed in a rush before walking away. Fans did not like Salman's security team's behaviour.

Sidharth-Kiara's reunion 

BollywoodLife brought an exclusive SidKiara will begin on their first film in August. It's gonna be a rom-com.

