TOP 10 ENT News: Anushka at Cannes, Vicky-Salman and more 

Anushka Sharma makes an amazing red carpet debut at Cannes, Vicky Kaushal-Salman Khan's interaction at IIFA 2023 and more: Meet newsmakers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023
Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram leading to their split rumours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajoshi aka Piloo says that Ashish did not cheat on her and they got divorced in 2022. She will continue using his surname.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashish Vidyarthi says that he and Rupali at 57 and 50 respectively and have found companionship and love and asks for continuous love and support.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma bowled everyone over with her Cannes red carpet debut in Richard Quinn and Chopard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka was there with Andie MacDowell, Eva Longoria and Renata Notni as the brand ambassador of L'Oreal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
22 years ago Gadar was released. And the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri starrer is re-releasing in cinemas on 9th June. The trailer was released today and fans became nostalgic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashed out at the reports stating he was supporting the ban of The Kerala Story. The actor lashed out in a tweet asking everyone to stop spreading false news and stop banning films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won't attend IIFA this year which will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan. The actress will be here in Mumbai as Aaradhya's school begins.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut lashed out at youngsters who visited the temple in shorts and co-ord sets. The actress recalled not being allowed inside the Vatican for improper dressing. The actress demands a strict dress code.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had a reunion which went on till 4 am in the morning. Salman and SRK convinced Aamir to shorten his break while Aamir expressed that the two Khans need to take it easy and slowly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal was pushed out of the way by Salman Khan's security guards during the IIFA event. Even Salman seemed in a rush before walking away. Fans did not like Salman's security team's behaviour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BollywoodLife brought an exclusive SidKiara will begin on their first film in August. It's gonna be a rom-com.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
