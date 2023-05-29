TOP 10 ENT News: Malaika-Arjun, Parineeti Chopra and more 

From Malaika Arora dropping an NSFW pic of Arjun Kapoor to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha following Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' footsteps for wedding: meet the newsmakers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
Sudipto Sen reacts to Kamal Haasan calling it a Propaganda film. He called it stereotype thinking as people are calling it a propaganda movie without watching it. Even Anurag Kashyap called it a propaganda film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens watched Bhediya on Jio Cinemas and regretted not watching it in theatres. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in key roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gulshan Devaiah jokingly said that Tamannaah might slap her someday for all the questions about her and Vijay Varma that are asked of him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dahaad actor is majorly crushing on Sai Pallavi right now and expressed his desire to work with the gorgeous actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti and Raghav are scouting locations for their wedding. They would probably get married in Rajasthan and around in winter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda survived on 1 date and 1 glass of milk for about four months, reveals Anand Pandit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone recalled her infamous interview where she was looked down upon as a former porn star. Anurag Kashyap said that there's more to Sunny but people don't look beyond her past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora shared an NSFW picture of Arjun Kapoor and it went viral online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh's father issued a clarification that his daughter's wedding rumours with Farhan Bin Liaquat, a Dubai-based businessman. He said they are just friends, calling the rumours baseless and false.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty told Shantanu from The BarberShop that he would get calls from the underworld abusing him and he would abuse them back. The actor would be warned by police who would counter them that he is not wrong so they should protect him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt did not attend the IIFA Awards 2023 in which she bagged the Best Performance in the leading role female for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress expressed her thanks and apologised for not attending the awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan has been hospitalised. As per the paparazzi, the actress visited the Breach Candy Hospital where her granddad is.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
