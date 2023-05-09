TOP 10 ENT News: Adipurush, The Kerala Story, Akshay-Raveena and more 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023

Aamir Khan is in Kathmandu, attending a 10-day meditation camp. 

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is likely to release on 28th June on Amazon Prime Videos. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. 

Sonam Kapoor attends King Charles III's coronation in a floral dress. 

The Kerala Story has been banned in West Bengal. Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah intend to fight it out in court. 

Arijit Singh schools a female fan at a concert after she pulled his hand, leaving him struggling. 

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon recently reunited leaving their fans' hearts beating faster. 

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are rumoured to be signed for a whodunit thriller titled Koi Shaq. 

Adipurush trailer gets leaked online by fans. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Om Raut reached Mumbai to launch the Hindi trailer tomorrow. 

Vidya Balan returns to the big screens after 4 years with a murder mystery titled Neeyat. 

Salman Khan to perform at the East Bengal Club on 13th May. Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Guru Randhawa, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudeva, and Aayush Sharma will also be there. 

