TOP 10 ENT News: Adipurush trailer, Rashmika, Sobhita-Chay and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2023
As per reports, Salman Khan has been threatened by a UK-based student.
Madhur Bhandarkar links boycott trend with the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput; calls it public's anger.
Bhumi Pednekar bats for same-sex marriage. She played an LGBTQ character in Badhaai Do.
Sobhita Dhulipala says she has done nothing wrong and that she does not owe an explanation or answers to anyone over the link-up with Naga Chaitanya.
Fans watched Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar online and are in love with Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan's bit.
Adipurush trailer in Hindi was released and fans loved every bit of it.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly bought a duplex in Hyderabad worth Rs 7.8 crores.
Rashmika Mandanna got flak for promoting a non-veg product while claiming to be a vegetarian.
Priyanka Chopra-Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer Je Lee Zaraa will go on floors by the end of this year, reveals screenwriter Reema Kagti.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha fly to Delhi ahead of their reported engagement on 13th May.
