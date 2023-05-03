TOP 10 ENT News: Alia's Met debut, Salman Khan and more 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas twinned on Met Gala 2023 carpet. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly signed a film opposite Vicky Kaushal called Chhava. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan is a proud dad as Aryan Khan's D'yavol gets sold out on day 1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt got mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif might work with Kartik Aryan in a Kabir Khan film. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hema Malini celebrates her 43rd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SC orders the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum over stay on The Kerela Story movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan to take a break after KBKJ from signing films. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra to have a formal engagement on May 13, state reports. Parineeti avoided paps' questions on the wedding. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for Tiger 3 from May 8. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

