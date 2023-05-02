TOP 10 ENT News: Alia Bhatt at Met Gala, Salman Khan and more 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

Aryan Khan's debut is titled Stardom which will be a web series helmed by Aryan. The star kid got flak for the high prices of Dyavol IX. 

Karan Johar vented out about punctuality. Netizens wondered if he is talking about Shah Rukh Khan. 

Salman Khan was slammed by netizens for calling Dubai safer than India. 

Kangana Ranaut says if two hearts come together their sexual preferences shouldn't matter to anyone while talking about same-sex marriage. 

Alia Bhatt poses with Prabal Gururng ahead of Met Gala 2023. 

Deepika Padukone shares Ocars BTS; gets schooled by netizens for being insecure about Priyanka and Alia attending Met Gala. 

AR Rahman's concert was stopped by the police as it was past 10 pm time. The singer stopped as soon as they were informed. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui doesn't want to be a superstar and do one kinda acts. He says he will rather kill himself. Nawaz shares he loves to experiment. 

Hrithik shares that after shooting for the Dhoom 2 song, the actor ordered a bucket full of junk food and chocolates. 

Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt lengthy note on wrapping Mr and Mrs Mahi. 

