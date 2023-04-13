TOP 10 Entertainment News 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan is going to don an ARMY uniform yet again for Dunki. 

Katrina Kaif's mom Susanna has clarified that her post was not directed at anyone. Netizens started speculating if her post was a response to Neetu Kapoor's story on dating. 

Juhi Chawla laughed off when asked about Salman Khan's proposal which was rejected by her father years ago. 

Aamir Khan is winning hearts for sportingly taking jokes on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure with Dream 11 ads. 

As per reports, Alia Bhatt is going to make her Met Gala debut in a Prabal Gurung outfit. 

Sanjay Dutt clarified that he has not been injured on the sets of his Kannada film KD and is absolutely fine and healthy. 

Stree 2 and Bhediya 2 are in making. The former will release in August 2024 while the latter will come out in 2025. 

If reports are anything to go by, Vicky Kaushal is being replaced by Ranveer Singh in Immortals of Ashwatthama. Fans of Vicky are quite upset. 

In more news today, it is said that YRF has given preference to Pathaan Vs Tiger over Dhoom 4 with Aamir Khan.

Sidharth Malhotra is reportedly replacing Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore 2.  

