TOP 10 Entertainment News: Aryan Khan ignores Ananya Panday again, Priyanka Chopra won't work with people she doesn't like and more 

From Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday at the NMACC to Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and more, here's who and what made the news in Entertainment News. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts 

Shah Rukh Khan grooved to his decades-old song Le Gayi Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai alongside Shiamak Davar. Fans loved it and felt nostalgic about it. 

Priyanka on a controversial podcast 

Priyanka Chopra opened up on why she shared about Bollywood ganging-up after so many years. The actress shared that she got the confidence now to put it articulately. 

Parineeti's engagement 

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha will reportedly get engaged in the upcoming days and move on to the next phase in their relationship. 

Aaliya lashes out 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya questioned the actor's demand for custody of children. She claims that he was an absent father and that the kids don't want to meet him either. 

Malti Marie 

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that Malti Marie might look like Nick Jonas but she likes to eat all spicy things just like all the Chopras do. 

Janhvi Kapoor's fans are angry 

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya waiting for the car at the NMACC event went viral. It was filmed secretively and fans lashed out at the utter lack of privacy. 

Ananya gets trolled 

Aryan Khan yet again ignored Ananya Panday at the NMACC event and the actress got badly trolled for the same. 

Priyanka on setting boundaries 

At the Citadel premiere promotions for Asia Pacific regions, Priyanka Chopra shared that she doesn't work with people she doesn't like. 

Janhvi and Shikhar seek blessings

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted at the Tirupathi temple where they sought blessings. It is also Shikhar's birthday. Khushi Kapoor was also with them. 

Hollywood calling 

Ishaan Khatter will star in a Hollywood movie which also has Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning and more. It's called The Perfect Couple.

