TOP 10 ENT News: Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt, The Kerala Story and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is all set to release on Eid 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan shared that his mother was diagnosed with cancer. She has recovered now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's sequence in Tiger 3 to be mounted on Rs 35 crores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is not delayed, states a report in News18.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani and more is winning hearts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies collaborating with Anushka Sharma for a film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut says anyone who feels that The Kerala Story is attacking them are the real terrorist, reports HT.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Deol is all set to marry Drisha Acharya who is said to be the granddaughter of Bimal Roy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone says, 'You did it' to Alia Bhatt after she drops Met Gala BTS.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding photographer and videographer revealed that Virat did want to share the wedding video online as celebs often are subjected to trolling and wanted to keep it private.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sensuous beauty Esha Gupta clocks 11 years in the industry