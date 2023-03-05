Top 10 Entertainment News: Deepika Padukone trolled, Ranbir Kapoor RUBBISHES rumours about Alia Bhatt and more

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Mahesh Babu and many more stars turned out to be the newsmakers of the day.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone got trolled for wearing a leather jacket in summer. The actress was papped at the airport ahead of Oscars 2023.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor hit headlines as he clarified that Alia Bhatt has not stopped him from promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra dropped a sweet comment on Kiara Advani's latest post and their PDA went viral.

Pathaan

Baahubali 2 producer Shobhu Yarlagadda reacted to the news of Pathaan beating Prabhas' film and said that he is happy that it was Shah Rukh Khan who broke the record.

Sheezan Khan

Sheezan Khan who was arrested in Tunisha Sharma death case was released from jail today.

Bigg Boss 16 mandali

Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan attended MC Stan's concert in Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was overwhelmed with the crowd that gathered in Dallas to see him. He played Holi with fans.

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza played her last Tennis match today. A farewell party was held which was attended by Mahesh Babu, and others.

AR Rahman

AR Rahman's son escaped a big mishap as a chandelier fell on sets.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed hit headlines today as she sympathised with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya.

