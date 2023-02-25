Top 10 entertainment news: Hera Pheri 3, Alia Bhatt's changed look, Selfiee box office and more

Hera Pheri 4 to go international, Alia Bhatt's changed look at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash, Selfiee box office day 1 collection and more; a look at the trending ent news.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor said that his statement about wanting to work in Pakistani films was misconstructed.

Hera Pheri 3

Anees Bazmee recently expressed shock over Akshay Kumar doing the film.

Hera Pheri 4: Paresh Rawal reveals the film will go international

Reportedly, Paresh Rawal revealed that Hera Pheri 4 is set to go international and they have hot the promo.

Parineeti Chopra talks about Malti Marie Jonas

According to media portal, Parineeti wants to get married and would love have children in her life.

Sonam Kapoor parties with her girl gang

Sonam Kapoor enjoyed herself to the fullest with her girls gang and looked pretty in white shirt with a plunging neckline.

Hera Pheri 3: Sanjay Dutt to play blind villain

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt will play the role of a villain in the film.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attended Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash and looked extremely different.

Selfiee box office collection Day 1

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film reportedly earned Rs. 1.30 crore on the day of its release.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil

Babil Khan in an interview said that he does not want to use his privileges to find work.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's latest look at the airport makes for a perfect summer treat.

