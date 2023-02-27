Top 10 Entertainment News: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad kiss, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan on The Kapil Sharma Show and more

Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, MC Stan, Priyanka Chopra and many other celebs hit headlines today. Here's why.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan hit headlines as a video of him kissing GF Saba Azad went viral.

MC Stan and Kapil Sharma

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is soon going to be seen on The Kapil Sharma show. The comedian shared a glimpse.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan announced that a new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan will release on March 2.

Selfiee BO

Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's movie Selfiee registered a very low first weekend. It reportedly made Rs 10 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor said that he is a 'burping specialist' as he spoke about his bond with daughter Raha.

Joseph Manu James

Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passed away at the age of 31.

Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta announced their new music video together.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared the first look of her spy series Citadel.

SAG Awards

Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Coolidge and many others won big at SAG Awards 2023.

Palak Tiwari

Internet wasn't quite happy with Palak Tiwari's recent bold pictures.

