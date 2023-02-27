Top 10 Entertainment News: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad kiss, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan on The Kapil Sharma Show and more

Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, MC Stan, Priyanka Chopra and many other celebs hit headlines today. Here's why.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023
Hrithik Roshan hit headlines as a video of him kissing GF Saba Azad went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is soon going to be seen on The Kapil Sharma show. The comedian shared a glimpse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan announced that a new song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan will release on March 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's movie Selfiee registered a very low first weekend. It reportedly made Rs 10 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor said that he is a 'burping specialist' as he spoke about his bond with daughter Raha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passed away at the age of 31.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta announced their new music video together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra shared the first look of her spy series Citadel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Coolidge and many others won big at SAG Awards 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Internet wasn't quite happy with Palak Tiwari's recent bold pictures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
