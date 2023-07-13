TOP 10 Entertainment News: Jawan, Kick 2 and more

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan did a #AskSRK session where he heaped praises on Atlee and South stars

OMG 2

It seems makers of OMG 2 have been told to review their film so as to upset netizens

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is spotted without her wedding ring. Fans wonder if Justin Bieber and her marriage is in trouble

Hi Nanna

Nani and Mrunal Thakur are coming together for a heartwarming romance, Hi Nanna

Kick 2

Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that he has written the script of Kick 2 and shown Salman Khan the same

Mohanlal

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have teamed up for one more movie. It is produced by Anthony Perumbavoor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finished work on Citadel India. She will now take a break

Saif Ali Khan

It seems Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan's project has been sold to Netflix for Rs 60 crores. Robby Grewal is the director

Monica Bedi

It seems Monica Bedi was offered Karan Arjun but she unknowingly tore Rakesh Roshan's visiting card

Baghban

It seems Dharmendra did not like Amitabh Bachchan's romance with Hema Malini in the movie

