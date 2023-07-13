TOP 10 Entertainment News: Jawan, Kick 2 and more

Shah Rukh Khan did a #AskSRK session where he heaped praises on Atlee and South starsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems makers of OMG 2 have been told to review their film so as to upset netizensSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hailey Bieber is spotted without her wedding ring. Fans wonder if Justin Bieber and her marriage is in troubleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nani and Mrunal Thakur are coming together for a heartwarming romance, Hi NannaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed that he has written the script of Kick 2 and shown Salman Khan the sameSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have teamed up for one more movie. It is produced by Anthony Perumbavoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finished work on Citadel India. She will now take a breakSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan's project has been sold to Netflix for Rs 60 crores. Robby Grewal is the directorSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Monica Bedi was offered Karan Arjun but she unknowingly tore Rakesh Roshan's visiting cardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Dharmendra did not like Amitabh Bachchan's romance with Hema Malini in the movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!