TOP 10 Ent News: Ranveer Singh, Animal 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

Jawan Teaser is going to be masaledaar and Shah Rukh Khan will be broodier than Pathaan. 

Prabhas' Project K to clash with Teja Sajja's HanuMan and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. 

Reports say Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3 and an announcement might be made in the next week. 

Gadar 2 gets a green signal from the Ministry of Defense. They have given a no objection certificate and also praised the movie. 

Arshad Warsi says that he still cannot say he belongs to the industry after 27 years. He thanks OTT boom for recognizing his mettle. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has been delayed. It might arrive in December.

Adipurush is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Videos by the end of July. 

Ranveer Singh shared a sasta version of Tum Kya Mile in comparison to Alia and netizens yet again trolled Adipurush for VFX.

Satyprem Ki Kathan mints Rs 7 crore on Friday. Its total is now Rs 16.75 crores. 

John Abraham starrer The Diplomant is arriving on 11th January 2024. 

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha sought blessings at the Golden Temple. 

