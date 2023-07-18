TOP 10 Ent News: Salman Khan, Ileana D'Cruz
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
Salaar Cease Fire has surpassed RRR's screening locations in the US, beating 1164 with 1979.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ileana D'Cruz has finally shared the picture of her mystery man.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh begin promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in Gujarat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas to release on 15th December.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar seems angry since it's gonna clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol shocks netizens with a viral video in slang language also including the n-word.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan warned fans about fake casting calls for his films, promises to take strict legal action.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arshad Warsi will be seen reuniting with Sanjay Dutt for Welcome 3. Akshay is also a part of it alongside Jolly LLB 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan to create a Baahubali like storm in South, predict astrologers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol revealed Bollywood gave thumbs down to Gadar and changed their opinion after seeing the audience's love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 will release on 11th August amidst reports of CBFC refusing to give it a certificate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia might collab with Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan and Salman Khan aka Tiger in her spy film franchise.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tajdar Amrohi plans to take legal action against Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra for Meena Kumari biopic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
