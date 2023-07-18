TOP 10 Ent News: Salman Khan, Ileana D'Cruz

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Salaar Cease Fire has surpassed RRR's screening locations in the US, beating 1164 with 1979. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D'Cruz has finally shared the picture of her mystery man. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh begin promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in Gujarat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas to release on 15th December. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar seems angry since it's gonna clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol shocks netizens with a viral video in slang language also including the n-word. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan warned fans about fake casting calls for his films, promises to take strict legal action. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arshad Warsi will be seen reuniting with Sanjay Dutt for Welcome 3. Akshay is also a part of it alongside Jolly LLB 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jawan to create a Baahubali like storm in South, predict astrologers. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol revealed Bollywood gave thumbs down to Gadar and changed their opinion after seeing the audience's love. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 will release on 11th August amidst reports of CBFC refusing to give it a certificate. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia might collab with Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan and Salman Khan aka Tiger in her spy film franchise. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tajdar Amrohi plans to take legal action against Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra for Meena Kumari biopic. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 17 highlights 

 

 Find Out More