TOP 10 Ent News: Varun Dhawan, Satyaprem Ki Katha  

Kareena, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew have locked 22nd March 2024 for release.
Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani collected Rs 10.10 crore on Saturday.
Kartik and Kiara surprised fans by visiting theatres. They got overwhelmed by all the attention.
Metro In Dino is releasing on 29th March 2024. It stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and more.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Preem Kahaani trailer will be out on 4th July.
New stills of Alia and Ranveer in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani leave fans gushing.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha do seva during their Golden Temple visit.
Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala welcomed a second child together. They welcomed a baby boy after a daughter.
Triptii Dimri shared a cryptic note amidst break-up rumours with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma.
Varun Dhawan to work with Atlee. The Jawan director will be the producer of the untitled film, VD 18. It will release on 31st May 2024.
Vijay Varma could not stop blushing and staring at Tamannaah while filming Lust Stories 2.
Gol Maal actor Harish Magon passed away at 76.
