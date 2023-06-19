TOP 10 ENT News: Prabhas, Adipurush, Deepika-Ranveer and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
Alia Bhatt is not worried about less screen time in Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan starrer Heart of Stone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Muntashir provided security by Mumbai police amidst the Adipurush dialogue controversy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah calls Vijay Varma a 'prince' after a netizen pulls him down in her comparison.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Om Raut revealed Prabhas was hesitant to play Raghava, that is, Lord Ram in Adipurush.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Bawaal will release on Amazon Prime Video in July. Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's film postponed to December.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Chikhlia turned Sita and dedicated her reel to her fans. Arun Govil calls Adipurush Hollywood ki cartoon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee shares that he did not get 'Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan-type fees for The Family Man. He feels he was underpaid.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stole the show at Karan-Drisha's wedding reception.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer and Deepika looked much in love and danced as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal might bid adieu to her career, predicts an astrologer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of MM's Father's Day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Adipurush and more movies with huge pay disparity among lead actors
Find Out More