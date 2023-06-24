TOP 10 Ent News: Ram Charan, Kangana Ranaut and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023
Priyanka Chopra's humble nature wins the hearts of fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin on the date night in Dubai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina will start dubbing for Tiger 3 in a couple of days while Salman will begin on Monday.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan has bought a property worth Rs 12.91 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ganjendra Chauhan aka Mahabharat's Yudhishtir asks for a ban on Adipurush.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan was asked who Mega Princess looks like. He jested that she looks like him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A tweet went viral regarding marital problems in Katrina and Vicky's life. But rest assured, that is not the case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut hits back at the age gap talk between Avneet and Nawaz saying it is not working.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She reveals that she and Irrfan were supposed to star in Tiku Weds Sheru and they have an age gap of 20-plus years too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon's modern dress gets flak from netizens amidst the Adipurush release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nepal resumes Hindi film screening except for Adipurush.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: CID actor Viivek Mashru brings back old memories
Find Out More