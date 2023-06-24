TOP 10 Ent News: Ram Charan, Kangana Ranaut and more 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's humble nature wins the hearts of fans. 

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin on the date night in Dubai. 

Katrina will start dubbing for Tiger 3 in a couple of days while Salman will begin on Monday. 

Suhana Khan has bought a property worth Rs 12.91 crores. 

Ganjendra Chauhan aka Mahabharat's Yudhishtir asks for a ban on Adipurush. 

Ram Charan was asked who Mega Princess looks like. He jested that she looks like him. 

A tweet went viral regarding marital problems in Katrina and Vicky's life. But rest assured, that is not the case.  

Kangana Ranaut hits back at the age gap talk between Avneet and Nawaz saying it is not working. 

She reveals that she and Irrfan were supposed to star in Tiku Weds Sheru and they have an age gap of 20-plus years too. 

Kriti Sanon's modern dress gets flak from netizens amidst the Adipurush release. 

Nepal resumes Hindi film screening except for Adipurush. 

