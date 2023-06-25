TOP 10 ENT News: Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
Sonam Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor's reunion grabbed attention.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut dropped the Emergency teaser
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is releasing on 24th November 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar have reportedly patched things up after a nasty fight.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sakshi Chopra, Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter accuses Netflix and Chad Greulach of sexual harassment over the show Social Currency.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor gets flak for her dating rumours with AP Dhillon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan fans have been celebrating 31 years of his career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal had auditioned for the role of Samar in SRK-Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan which eventually went to Sharib Hashmi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay goes on vacation without Tamannaah; fans ask her whereabouts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush earned Rs 3.25 crores on day 8.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sobhita Dhulipala praises both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Karisma Kapoor movies on OTT to rewind to old days
Find Out More