Top 10 Entertainment News: Kangana Ranaut lauds Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kapil Sharma on Shehnaaz Gill's show and more

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple, Kapil Sharma's appearance on Shehnaaz Gill's show and more top updates here.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2023

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a major heart attack as 95 percent of her main artery was blocked. She is back home and doing fine.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan clarified that the security guard of his building has not been sacked over paps entering their private property.

Kangana lauds Virushka

Kangana Ranaut lauded Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for setting an example by visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi called the reports of death threats 'fake'.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma trended on social media as he made an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill's show.

BTS

BTS members J-Hope and Jimin reunited with Jin and their picture went viral.

Tiger 3

A source informed us that a few changes have been made to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's scenes in Tiger 3 after the stupendous success of Pathaan.

Kabzaa

The trailer of Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep starrer Kabzaa was released today and the gangster drama left fans impressed.

Sheezan Khan

TV actor Sheezan Khan was granted bail today in the Tunisha Sharma death case. He was reportedly in jail for 699 days.

Benny Dayal

Singer Benny Dayal got injured by a drone during a concert.

