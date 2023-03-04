Top 10 Entertainment News: Kangana Ranaut lauds Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kapil Sharma on Shehnaaz Gill's show and more

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple, Kapil Sharma's appearance on Shehnaaz Gill's show and more top updates here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2023
Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a major heart attack as 95 percent of her main artery was blocked. She is back home and doing fine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan clarified that the security guard of his building has not been sacked over paps entering their private property.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut lauded Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for setting an example by visiting Mahakaleshwar Temple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Joshi called the reports of death threats 'fake'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma trended on social media as he made an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill's show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS members J-Hope and Jimin reunited with Jin and their picture went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A source informed us that a few changes have been made to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's scenes in Tiger 3 after the stupendous success of Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trailer of Upendra, Kichcha Sudeep starrer Kabzaa was released today and the gangster drama left fans impressed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV actor Sheezan Khan was granted bail today in the Tunisha Sharma death case. He was reportedly in jail for 699 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singer Benny Dayal got injured by a drone during a concert.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
