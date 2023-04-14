Top 10 Entertainment News of the day
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2023
Pooja Hegde commented on dating Salman Khan rumours and told Etimes that she is single.
Fans of Anupamaa are unhappy after reports of the show taking a leap went viral.
Reports suggest that Ranveer Singh too won't be in The Immortal Ashwatthama. Allu Arjun or Jr NTR are in the race.
KGF 2 clocked one year and makers announced its part 3.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fans all aww over their PDA on wedding anniversary.
A video of Nysa Devgn correcting paps over the pronouncition of her name went viral.
Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli and others have made it to Times's 100 most influential people list.
Aalu Arjun cheered for daughter Arha as she made her debut in Shaakuntalam.
Anurag Kashyap shared the first look of his film Kennedy starring Sunny Leone.
Palak Tiwari clarified over her statement about Salman Khan's rule about covered women and said that it was misunderstood.
