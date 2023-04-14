Top 10 Entertainment News of the day

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2023

Pooja Hegde commented on dating Salman Khan rumours and told Etimes that she is single.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans of Anupamaa are unhappy after reports of the show taking a leap went viral.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reports suggest that Ranveer Singh too won't be in The Immortal Ashwatthama. Allu Arjun or Jr NTR are in the race.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 clocked one year and makers announced its part 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fans all aww over their PDA on wedding anniversary.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A video of Nysa Devgn correcting paps over the pronouncition of her name went viral.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli and others have made it to Times's 100 most influential people list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aalu Arjun cheered for daughter Arha as she made her debut in Shaakuntalam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anurag Kashyap shared the first look of his film Kennedy starring Sunny Leone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak Tiwari clarified over her statement about Salman Khan's rule about covered women and said that it was misunderstood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: ChatGPT names top 10 starkids who have the potential to rule Bollywood

 

 Find Out More