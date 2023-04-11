Top 10 entertainment news of the day

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023

Ananya Panday's mom confirmed that she is single and not dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

After Neetu Kapoor's cryptic post about dating, Katrina Kaif's mom made a post about 'respect'.

Virat Kohli shared a sweet picture with daughter Vamika that went viral in no time.

Shaakuntalam public review is out and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans only have good things to say.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh and Anupamaa's Gaurav Khanna got clicked in one frame and fans started manifesting a project starring the two.

Netizens poked fun at Deepika Padukone for wearing puffer jacket in Mumbai's heat.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared picture of Ibrahim and Taimur flaunting abs on siblings day.

Urfi Javed was showered with nasty comment as she stepped out wearing a bold dress.

Suhana Khan teased fans with her New York pictures despite being in Mumbai.

Rubina Dilaik put out a strict diktat asking fans to not promote betting apps using her name or picture.

