Top 10 Entertainment News Of The Day: Aryan Khan, Salman, Esha Gupta, BTS' SUGA and more
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2023
Salman Khan gets candid on Palak Tiwari's neckline comment. The superstar says women's bodies are precious
Zayed Khan reveals Farah Khan abused him a lot on the sets of Main Hoon Na. She also threw a chappal at him
Esha Gupta's white dress ends up revealing more than intended. Video goes viral all over
Ponniyin Selvan 2 does roaring business overseas. Aishwarya Rai film makes Rs 20 crores plus in the US
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on death anniversary; says he is missed every day
Citadel becomes the No.1 worldwide for Amazon Prime. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden get rave reviews
Rani Mukerji to play the lead in BFF Vaibhavi Merchant's directorial debut. It is supposed to be a small budget movie
Aryan Khan's directorial debut Stardom to be a six-episode series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will go on floors soon
Salman Khan reveals he wanted to be a father but could not due to Indian laws
BTS' SUGA sends staff to help out ARMYs as rain causes crowd chaos in Newark concert
