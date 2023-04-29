Top 10 Entertainment News Of The Day

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Sonam Kapoor to join Tom Cruise, Bear Grylls and other celebs at the Coronation Concert of Prince Charles III and Camila. She will introduce a choir

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal expecting their second child. They have a son Arik

Ajith Kumar fans gear up for title reveal of AK 62 on the occasion of his birthday. The film is made by Magizh Thirumeni

Adipurush makers unveil Kriti Sanon as Siya on the occasion of Sita Navami

Demise of Canadian look-alike of BTS Jimin claimed to be an AI hoax. K-Media exposes alleged fake report

Ponniyin Selvan 2 takes a good opening. Aishwarya, Vikram's movie makes Rs 62 crores plus worldwide

Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhi Vinayak Temple after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

BTS leader Namjoon gets two awards at KM Charts Best Awards 2023 for Indigo and Wildflower

Armaan Jain and Anissa announce name of their child as Rana. Fans find similarity with cousin Raha Kapoor

BTS rapper J-Hope's training pictures from military website go viral. ARMY shocked to see him with a gun

