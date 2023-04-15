Top 10 Entertainment News
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023
Priyanka Chopra couldn't stop showering kisses on Nick Jonas in new viral pictures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan sets the internet on fire with a new gym pic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir and Alia skipped the destination wedding to keep things private and RK didn't want to show off.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak took a u-turn with her statement about Salman Khan's dress code saying she meant about being respectful towards elders.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut shades Karan Johar again. Shares old video of latter reacting to movie mafia remark.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor turned muse for Malaika Arora. She really clicks better pics of him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is touristing in Bhutan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhad Samji feels targeted by the netizens over backlash for Hera Pheri 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made yet another simple airport appearance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gunasekhar recalls asking Samantha Ruth Prabhu to lose her abs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 actresses who have spent a traumatic childhood
Find Out More