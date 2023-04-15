Top 10 Entertainment News

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023

Priyanka Chopra couldn't stop showering kisses on Nick Jonas in new viral pictures. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan sets the internet on fire with a new gym pic. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir and Alia skipped the destination wedding to keep things private and RK didn't want to show off. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak took a u-turn with her statement about Salman Khan's dress code saying she meant about being respectful towards elders. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut shades Karan Johar again. Shares old video of latter reacting to movie mafia remark. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor turned muse for Malaika Arora. She really clicks better pics of him. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone is touristing in Bhutan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhad Samji feels targeted by the netizens over backlash for Hera Pheri 3. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made yet another simple airport appearance. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gunasekhar recalls asking Samantha Ruth Prabhu to lose her abs. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

