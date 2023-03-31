TOP 10 Entertainment News: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush new poster impresses; Guneet Monga-Kartiki Gonsalves meet Prime Minister and more

From Adipurush new poster, Bholaa release and Maidaan teaser to Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves meeting PM Narendra Modi and more, here's who all made the news.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2023
Mrunal Thakur revealed that she had auditioned for Jai Gangaajal but the film went to Priyanka Chopra. Mrunal expressed love for PC.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Apart from winning hearts with the release of Bholaa, Ajay Devgn is also winning hearts with the teaser of Maidaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal opened up on South Vs Hindi debate. The actress prefers regional films stating that 'the eco-system, the ethics, the values, the discipline of the south industry which I feel is lacking in Hindi cinema'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh starrer dropped a new poster on the occasion of Ram Navami and it impressed fans!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, Shah Rukh Khan will begin Koffee With Karan's new season, KWK 8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Anand reacted to the Besharam Rang controversy. He states that they were not scared since they did nothing wrong.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Elephant Whisperers' director and producer Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga met PM Narendra Modi and celebrated their Oscar win.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per media reports, Satish Kaushik's last film Mirg will have a posthumous release. It also stars Anup Soni, Raj Babbar in key roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana had shared a tweet against westernization on Twitter. Netizens were quick to remind her of Dhaakad and the westernization of the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per media reports, the Bombay High Court squashed a complaint filed against Salman Khan and his bodyguard by journalist Ashok Pandey alleging misbehaviour, threats and assault.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!