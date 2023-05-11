TOP 10 Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra, Project K and more 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Anushka was addressed as 'sir' and Virat asked the pap to call him ma'am as well. 

Bangladeshi actor Monowar Hossain Dipjol says people would watch his film over Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. 

Priyanka admits that she dated a lot of her Bollywood co-stars. 

Alia Bhatt reveals Raha has started touching her face while she feeds her. She also slams the stereotypical question of actresses having kids at the peak of their careers. 

NCB official Vishwa Vijay Singh was removed from service as he was suspended last year. He was one of the officers investigating Aryan Khan in the drug case. 

Parineeti Chopra has asked Manish Malhotra to keep her engagement outfit elegant yet classy. 

Rabia Khan alleges that Sooraj Pancholi lied throughout the trial. 

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K has been delayed indefinitely owing to Amitabh Bachchan's health issues. 

Neena Gupta trolls those who judge her and call her Hindi medium. She says she feels proud to be one. 

The Kerala Story cast and crew members met CM Yogi Adityanath. 

