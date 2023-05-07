Top 10 Ent News: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023

A video of Alia Bhatt went viral in which she could be seen greeting a paparazzo's mother.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got everyone's attention as she shared new pictures of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Parineeti Chopra was papped with her alleged beau Raghav Chadha.

Shiv Thakare reacted to rumours of charging Rs 10 lakh for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and said that he is taking what is due.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 singer Rakshita Suresh met with a car accident. She escaped with a few minor injuries.

Reportedly, theatre owners are going to stop screening The Kerala Story due to 'law and order concerns'.

Kangana Ranaut reviewed Ponniyin Selvan II and called it a 'a theatrical experience'.

Reportedly, Aditya Chopra's YRF will release Jawan in international markets.

Atlee shared the first picture of daughter and revealed her name - Meer.

In a recent chat, Ranbir Kapoor refleced on films not doing well and said, 'Bollywood was too confused and influenced by Western culture.'

