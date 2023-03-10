TOP 10 Entertainment News: Ranbir-Alia to take legal action against privacy invasion, Priyanka Chopra stuns at Pre-Oscars event and more 

From Ranbir Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Priyank Chopra Jonas stunning at Pre-Oscars to Deepika Padukone heading to LA and more, here's a look at who and what made the news.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the South Asian Excellence celebrations at the Oscars in Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble. She looks gorgeous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher is struggling to come to terms with his friend Satish Kaushik's demise. He shared a video to relieve himself of the feeling of loss. It is quite heartbreaking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma talked about how she would spend time with Vamika after completing her shoot for Chakda Xpress. She also shared that she won't sign films just to stay in the game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan joined Saba Azad at the special screening of Rocket Boys 2. They made for a handsome pair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor cheered on his sister Anshula Kapoor when she walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. Arjun stood up and clapped for her as she walked the ramp for the first time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan featured on a chat show ahead of Oscars 2023. He talked about how RRR is an example that good cinema has no language.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao passed away 7 years ago and he shared a gorgeous picture of his mother, remembering her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor is winning hearts as Mickey in the Shraddha Kapoor starrer. The actor's shirtless and chiselled physique pics went viral online today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr NTR in an interview was asked about the red carpet of Oscars, the actor shared that it won't be NTR Jr or Komaram Bheem but India walking the red carpet with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport today and Ranveer Singh, being the doting husband, came to drop her off. However, the actor did not get out of the car.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Luv Ranjan might take a break after seeing the love Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is getting. He is not the one to make films back to back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked what he does before going to bed, the actor shares that he gives loads of kisses to Raha. Other than that, he uses his nasal drops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar talked about how eight heroines refused Tina's role. It was Aditya who suggested him to watch Rani. It was Nikhil who went Rani's house and then she said yes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
