TOP 10 Entertainment News: Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Raha Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence, Citadel Trailer and more 

Ranbir Kapoor, Citadel Trailer, Bholaa Trailer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and more made news today. Let's meet all the newsmakers...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023
Big B has met with an accident on the sets of Project K. The megastar has got a muscle tear in his right rib cage which is giving him difficulty breathing. Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin has finally addressed all the claims and allegations of Aaliya. He has countered all her allegations and also said that people are enjoying reading his character assassination. Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Nawazuddin once again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is attending the Louis Vuitton showcase at the Paris Fashion Week. The gorgeous actress was seen in a goth-like look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raha Kapoor was in Kashmir with mommy Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor picked up Raha Kapoor at the Kalina airport and reunited with her just ahead of Holi. His protective gesture won hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Today, Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa's trailer was released. The action thriller had loads of intense action scenes and gory moments. Fans loved the trailer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Paris Fashion Week together and fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is releasing on 8th March. Early reviews are out. Shraddha Kapoor is said to be shining bright in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South filmmaker Venkatesh Maha caught himself in controversy as reportedly abused Yash's character Rocky Bhai. Fans of Yash are furious and have demanded an apology.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday today announced her Telugu language debut and dropped her first look from NTR 30. Jr NTR welcomed her aboard as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci starrer Citadel's trailer was released as well. The Espionage thriller's glimpse has impressed fans. It drops on Amazon Prime on 28th April.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!