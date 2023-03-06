TOP 10 Entertainment News: Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Raha Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence, Citadel Trailer and more 

Ranbir Kapoor, Citadel Trailer, Bholaa Trailer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and more made news today. Let's meet all the newsmakers...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan gets injured 

Big B has met with an accident on the sets of Project K. The megastar has got a muscle tear in his right rib cage which is giving him difficulty breathing. Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. 

Nawazuddin breaks silence 

Nawazuddin has finally addressed all the claims and allegations of Aaliya. He has countered all her allegations and also said that people are enjoying reading his character assassination. Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Nawazuddin once again. 

Deepika stuns 

Deepika Padukone is attending the Louis Vuitton showcase at the Paris Fashion Week. The gorgeous actress was seen in a goth-like look. 

Ranbir reunites with Raha 

Raha Kapoor was in Kashmir with mommy Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor picked up Raha Kapoor at the Kalina airport and reunited with her just ahead of Holi. His protective gesture won hearts. 

Bholaa Trailer 

Today, Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Bholaa's trailer was released. The action thriller had loads of intense action scenes and gory moments. Fans loved the trailer. 

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas make fans swoon 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Paris Fashion Week together and fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry. 

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar 

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is releasing on 8th March. Early reviews are out. Shraddha Kapoor is said to be shining bright in the movie. 

KGF controversy 

South filmmaker Venkatesh Maha caught himself in controversy as reportedly abused Yash's character Rocky Bhai. Fans of Yash are furious and have demanded an apology. 

Janhvi in NTR 30

Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday today announced her Telugu language debut and dropped her first look from NTR 30. Jr NTR welcomed her aboard as well. 

Citadel Trailer 

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci starrer Citadel's trailer was released as well. The Espionage thriller's glimpse has impressed fans. It drops on Amazon Prime on 28th April. 

