TOP 10 Entertainment News: Salman threat, Moonbin dead
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023
Parineeti Chopra was spotted at Manish Malhotra's house. She has yet again sparked wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha.
Shehnaaz Gill fans lash out at Salman for 'forcing' her to move on.
Sunny Singh praises Prabhas' humble nature, says he is like an elder brother.
Salman Khan has got another threat. Rakhi Sawant has been asked to stay away from Salman by Lawrence Bishnoi gang members.
Etimes states Aaradhya Bachchan has sought an injunction against a YouTube tabloid for fake reporting on her health.
FIR has been filed against Sahil Khan for allegedly threatening a 43-year-old woman and a gym goer.
Priyanka Chora gets mangoes from a fan at the Citadel premiere.
Astro's member Moonbin was found dead in his apartment. He was 25 and about to hold a concert in May with his bandmate Sanha.
Kylie Jenner got schooled by Twitteratis for calling getting plastic surgery a misconception.
As per reports, The Twilight Saga TV series is in making.
