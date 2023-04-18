TOP 10 Entertainment News Today 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2023

Sana Khan came out in support of her husband after the Iftaar video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

J-Hope is next to enlist in the military. Jungkook and Jimin are going to see him off. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan slammed SidNaaz fans for not letting Shehnaaz Gill move on. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan got hailed as Aryan's younger brother as new picture with them twinning went viral. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan revealed that advance booking for KBKJ is open and asked fans to book all the tickets. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raghav Juyal refuted the rumours of dating Shehnaaz Gill. He heaped praises on her for her strength and honesty. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya wants to do a female-centric film with Sara and Janhvi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit enjoyed a vada pav with Apple CEO Tim Cook. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor kissed Bobby Deol as they wrapped the London schedule of Animal. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahima Choudhary's mom passed away due to prolonged illness. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies to ensure box office dhamaka

 

 Find Out More