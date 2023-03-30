TOP 10 Entertainment News: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan, Agastya Nanda blows a kiss to Suhana Khan and more

From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Priyanka Chopra and more, here's who and what made the news in the world of Entertainment today.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer 

Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and more joined the Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer and music launch in Chennai. 

Rumoured lovebirds

A video of Agastya Nanda giving a flying kiss to Suhana Khan is going viral. 

Confidence wins 

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Urfi Javed gutsy and praises her confidence. 

TJMM BO 

Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer has crossed Rs 200 crores (gross) at the worldwide box office. 

Tiger Vs Pathaan 

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer movie is reportedly going to go on floors in January 2024. 

Cameo talks 

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan might make a cameo in Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt starrer Jee Le Zaraa. However, there's no confirmation on the same. 

BFF goals 

Sunny reveals that he and Katrina have become great friends and that they both love talking. In fact, the family members wait to get them done so they can talk too. 

Divorce settlement 

Aaliya Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are settling their disputes. However, Aaliya has said that they will get divorced and she will file for custody of her children. Nawaz has filed for custody as well. 

Bholaa special screening 

Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa's special screening was held in the city. Kajol, Yug, Tanuja, Rai Laxmi and more attended the same. Nysa Devgn seems to have skipped the premiere. 

Trolled!

Priyanka Chopra was trolled for calling RRR a Tamil movie while correcting an international interviewer. RRR is a Telugu movie. 

