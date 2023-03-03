Top 10 Entertainment News: Security breach at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad marriage and more

From Shah Rukh Khan to BTS member Jungkook - Here's looking at all the top updates of the day.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

2 Jabra fans of Shah Rukh Khan entered his bungalow Mannat to meet him. They were handed to police.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

Rumours suggest that Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad are planning to marry in November. There's no confirmation.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui hit headlines today as his wife shared a video saying that he abandoned her and kids and did not allow them to enter the bungalow.

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan clarified that Sumbul Touqeer Khan did invite him for housewarming party but he could not make it.

Kangana Ranaut

In her latest post, Kangana Ranaut targetted GenZ and called them 'gajar muli'.

Saif Ali Khan

A video of Saif Ali Khan getting seemingly upset with paps went viral on social media.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has joined hands with Arjun Reddy maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed posed with Arjun Kapoor at a recent event. Pictures went viral.

Jungkook

BTS member Jungkook left his desi fans impressed by vibing on song Naatu Naatu from RRR.

Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika

South star Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika are now Mr and Mrs.

