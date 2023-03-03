Top 10 Entertainment News: Security breach at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad marriage and more

From Shah Rukh Khan to BTS member Jungkook - Here's looking at all the top updates of the day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023
2 Jabra fans of Shah Rukh Khan entered his bungalow Mannat to meet him. They were handed to police.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours suggest that Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad are planning to marry in November. There's no confirmation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui hit headlines today as his wife shared a video saying that he abandoned her and kids and did not allow them to enter the bungalow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan clarified that Sumbul Touqeer Khan did invite him for housewarming party but he could not make it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In her latest post, Kangana Ranaut targetted GenZ and called them 'gajar muli'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video of Saif Ali Khan getting seemingly upset with paps went viral on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun has joined hands with Arjun Reddy maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed posed with Arjun Kapoor at a recent event. Pictures went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS member Jungkook left his desi fans impressed by vibing on song Naatu Naatu from RRR.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
South star Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika are now Mr and Mrs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
