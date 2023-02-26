Top 10 entertainment news: Selfiee box office day 2 collection, Welcome 3, Shah Rukh Khan and more

Dunki actor Shah Rukh Khan, Welcome 3 to feature Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi, Selfiee Day 2 box-office collection and more; a look at the trending entertainment news.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023

Dunki: Rajkummar Hirani's revelations about Shah Rukh Khan

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is a hard worker and is an impromptu actor.

Selfiee box office collection Day 2

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film sees the second lowest opening at the box office.

Welcome 3

Munna Bhai MBBS duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will play main roles in Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome 3.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar entirely takes the blame for his back to back flops.

Katrina Kaif's sun-kissed selfie

Katrina Kaif shared a perfect selfie picture wherein she ditched the makeup and looked like a breath of fresh air.

Anushka Sharma's Sunday selfie

Anuhska Sharma shared a picture of her no-make up look selfie picture and looked super-gorgeous.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor danced his heart out to Jee Karda song and the video was shared by wife Mira Rajput.

Ekta Kapoor supports Akshay Kumar

Ekta Kapoor recently came out in support of Akshay Kumar after he was mocked over for his Selfiee film's failure.

Madhuri Dixit talks about her married life

Madhuri Dixit is happily married to Dr Shriram Nene for almost 25 years and called it tough being a spouse of a doctor.

Karthik Calling Karthik clocks 13 years

Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone's film Karthik Calling Karthik turned 13 on Sunday.

