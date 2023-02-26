Top 10 entertainment news: Selfiee box office day 2 collection, Welcome 3, Shah Rukh Khan and more

Dunki actor Shah Rukh Khan, Welcome 3 to feature Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi, Selfiee Day 2 box-office collection and more; a look at the trending entertainment news.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is a hard worker and is an impromptu actor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's film sees the second lowest opening at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munna Bhai MBBS duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will play main roles in Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar entirely takes the blame for his back to back flops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif shared a perfect selfie picture wherein she ditched the makeup and looked like a breath of fresh air.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anuhska Sharma shared a picture of her no-make up look selfie picture and looked super-gorgeous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor danced his heart out to Jee Karda song and the video was shared by wife Mira Rajput.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ekta Kapoor recently came out in support of Akshay Kumar after he was mocked over for his Selfiee film's failure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit is happily married to Dr Shriram Nene for almost 25 years and called it tough being a spouse of a doctor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone's film Karthik Calling Karthik turned 13 on Sunday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!