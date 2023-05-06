Top 10 Ent News: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, The Kerala Story and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
Jawan film will now release on September 7, 2023.
The Kerala Story had a good opening day as it made Rs 7.5 crore approximately at the box office.
Alia Bhatt shared that she told Priyanka Chopra that she would need her help to go the bathroom at Met Gala 2023.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were caught enjoying an IPL 2023 match.
Varun Dhawan called his Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'strong gal'.
In an interview with Etimes, Karan Kundrra spoke about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and said, 'We aren't nibba-nibbis'.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film will now release on June 2, 2023 since Jawan has been postponed.
It was announced that Prabhas' Adipurush will release on May 9.
Katrina Kaif shared a stunning selfie wearing Vicky Kaushal's shirt.
Shah Rukh Khan joked that he does not get any clothing from Aryan Khan's brand on discount when a fan shared about its exorbitant price range.
