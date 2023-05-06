Top 10 Ent News: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, The Kerala Story and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023

Jawan film will now release on September 7, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kerala Story had a good opening day as it made Rs 7.5 crore approximately at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt shared that she told Priyanka Chopra that she would need her help to go the bathroom at Met Gala 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were caught enjoying an IPL 2023 match.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan called his Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'strong gal'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In an interview with Etimes, Karan Kundrra spoke about his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and said, 'We aren't nibba-nibbis'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's film will now release on June 2, 2023 since Jawan has been postponed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It was announced that Prabhas' Adipurush will release on May 9.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif shared a stunning selfie wearing Vicky Kaushal's shirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan joked that he does not get any clothing from Aryan Khan's brand on discount when a fan shared about its exorbitant price range.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's top 10 most gorgeous recent looks

 

 Find Out More