TOP 10 Entertainment News  

Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor might appear on Koffee With Karan 8.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adiprush to premiere at the Tribeca Festival in June in New York.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have shot for Jawan. It seems to be a song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti says she will clarify if it needs to be about wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan is pumped up to shoot for NTR 30.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra stuns alongside Samantha, Varun, Richard and more at Citadel London Premiere.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ileana D'Cruz shared pics seemingly announcing that she is expecting her first child.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Agnihotri wants same-sex marriages to be legalised in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor says she won't follow crazy diets to lose pregnancy weight. She says she is still breastfeeding her baby, Vayu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shubhman Gill and Sara Ali Khan meet in private.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
