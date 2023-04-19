TOP 10 Entertainment News  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor might appear on Koffee With Karan 8. 

Adiprush to premiere at the Tribeca Festival in June in New York.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have shot for Jawan. It seems to be a song. 

Parineeti says she will clarify if it needs to be about wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha. 

Saif Ali Khan is pumped up to shoot for NTR 30. 

Priyanka Chopra stuns alongside Samantha, Varun, Richard and more at Citadel London Premiere. 

Ileana D'Cruz shared pics seemingly announcing that she is expecting her first child. 

Vivek Agnihotri wants same-sex marriages to be legalised in India. 

Sonam Kapoor says she won't follow crazy diets to lose pregnancy weight. She says she is still breastfeeding her baby, Vayu. 

Shubhman Gill and Sara Ali Khan meet in private. 

