TOP 10 Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan leaves everyone shook with his energy, Varun Dhawan slammed for kissing Gigi Hadid and more 

From Shah Rukh Khan to Varun Dhawan, Rekha and more, here's a look at who and what made news in the Entertainment News section today. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023

Varun Dhawan slammed 

Varun Dhawan's video with Gigi Hadid in which he lifts her up and then kisses her cheek went viral. A lot of people slammed Varun for not taking Gigi's consent. 

Gigi thanks Varun

Varun clarified that it was all pre-planned and staged with Gigi Hadid. The supermodel thanked Varun for making her Bollywood dream come true. 

Shah Rukh Khan enthrals

Shah Rukh Khan grooved and set the stage on fire when he grooved on Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Varun and Ranveer. All eyes were only on SRK! 

Sherlyn Chopra's revelation 

Sherlyn Chopra reveals that she was rejected by Mahesh Bhatt, Ram Gopal Varma because she was not namkeen enough or that she lacked whatever they wanted. 

Priyanka Chopra gets funny comments 

Priyanka shared pics with Nick by an autorickshaw but fans were busy noticing the auto driver. 

Sara Ali Khan's jibe at herself

Shehnaaz asked Sara why she doesn't do a remake of her mom Amrita Singh's film. Sara took a jibe at herself citing the failure of Love Aaj Kal, a remake of her father, Saif Ali Khan's movie. 

Richard Madden lands in India

Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra's co-star from Citadel is in India for the promotions. 

Alia-Rashmika win hearts

Alia and Rashmika set the stage on fire by grooving on Naatu Naatu together and it's a treat for the eyes. 

Rekha poses with Ash and Aaradhya 

Rekha grabbed the attention of the fans when she posed with Bachchan Bahu Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya. 

Badshah SLAMS wedding report 

A report surfaced stating that Badshah is marrying Isha Rikhi. However, the rapper took to his social media handle and slammed the report.  

