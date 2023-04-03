TOP 10 Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan leaves everyone shook with his energy, Varun Dhawan slammed for kissing Gigi Hadid and more 

From Shah Rukh Khan to Varun Dhawan, Rekha and more, here's a look at who and what made news in the Entertainment News section today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023
Varun Dhawan's video with Gigi Hadid in which he lifts her up and then kisses her cheek went viral. A lot of people slammed Varun for not taking Gigi's consent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun clarified that it was all pre-planned and staged with Gigi Hadid. The supermodel thanked Varun for making her Bollywood dream come true.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan grooved and set the stage on fire when he grooved on Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Varun and Ranveer. All eyes were only on SRK!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sherlyn Chopra reveals that she was rejected by Mahesh Bhatt, Ram Gopal Varma because she was not namkeen enough or that she lacked whatever they wanted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka shared pics with Nick by an autorickshaw but fans were busy noticing the auto driver.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz asked Sara why she doesn't do a remake of her mom Amrita Singh's film. Sara took a jibe at herself citing the failure of Love Aaj Kal, a remake of her father, Saif Ali Khan's movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra's co-star from Citadel is in India for the promotions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia and Rashmika set the stage on fire by grooving on Naatu Naatu together and it's a treat for the eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha grabbed the attention of the fans when she posed with Bachchan Bahu Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A report surfaced stating that Badshah is marrying Isha Rikhi. However, the rapper took to his social media handle and slammed the report.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
